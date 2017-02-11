Reassessing efficacy of Indus Water Treaty

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

A seminar on the subject “Hydro Politics around Pakistan: Reassessing: The Efficacy of Indus Water Treaty (IWT)” was organized by NDU on January 17. Gen Rizwan Akhtar (Retd) (Former DG ISI), and now the President NDU, highlighted the significance of IWT and the need for deliberations on the subject to find out a viable solution of the problem. Engineer Suleman Najib Khan, an irrigation and power expert, regarded Indus Water Treaty (IWT) a seriously flawed treaty, which did not serve Pakistan’s interests. He was critical about the role and efficacy of Indus Water Commission and held the view that all the chairmen failed to guard the interests of Pakistan, as they neither had expertise nor the will to contribute positively. He highlighted the urgent need of making reservoirs on River Indus, including Kala Bagh Dam (KBD). He, however, was opposed to Bhasha Dam on purely technical grounds.

Since Kalabagh Dam had become controversial, no civil and military government wanted to exacerbate the differences between the provinces. When the only option at the present is Bhasha dam, nobody should oppose it whether on ‘purely technical grounds’ or otherwise. Suleman Najeeb Khan had always given preference to KBD over Bhasha Dam, and in one seminar held in 2004 he had expressed similar views. Anyhow, government should use all the resources at its disposal to expedite the construction of Bhasha dam before it is too late. In the above seminar, everybody talked about the problems and nobody came out with the solution about how to achieve consensus on KBD. Secondly, this is not the time to talk about flaws in the treaty, as India has already threatened to scrap the treaty, though it can’t do it. Yet, Pakistan should not strengthen the Indian stance.

Mr. Shams-ul-Mulk, former Chairman WAPDA, was of the view that Pakistan’s hydel policies had throughout been formulated by our enemy’s agents, as India succeeded in placing their agent’s at all important places of decision making in this sector. Of course, India has been violating the treaty throughout and keeping Pakistan in the dark about various projects which it has been making on western rivers. Mr. Shams regarded WAPDA as the economic hub of the country, and very strongly recommended its revival with all power generation and distribution companies working under it. He has rightly stated that Wapda has to its credit of building gigantic Indus Basin works which included two major dams Mangla and Tarbela, barrages and link canals. It has increased the energy production over 100 times in just four decades, yet it has been rendered ineffective by imposing various government restrictions on its functioning as an autonomous organization.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Advocate Supreme Court, President Research Society of International Law, said that according to Article 12 (4) of IWT, the IWT cannot be unilaterally terminated; only a new treaty drafted and mutually ratified by both India and Pakistan can only replace existing treaty. He said: “There is no provision which expressly authorizes India to construct a certain number of dams. Neither is there one that prohibits India from making dams beyond a certain number. Clearly, therefore, the number of dams that India wishes to construct on the Western Rivers is an issue outside the scope of the treaty.” This is not correct. According to the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan has unrestricted access to the three rivers, ie Jhelum, Chenab and the Indus. India can use water for generating hydro-electricity through run of river water, but cannot store water to affect the flow of the water of Pakistani rivers.

Last month, Indian officials had told a World Bank representative in New Delhi that “any differences over the projects can be resolved bilaterally or through a neutral expert.” Pakistan is averse to the appointment of neutral expert, as it takes only technical aspect into consideration. Pakistan therefore approached the World Bank – the designated IWT mediator and a guarantor – to adjudicate the case in the Court of Arbitration, as it takes into consideration legal as well as technical aspects. A report titled ‘India resists World Bank move to resolve Indus Water Treaty dispute’ authored by Zofeen T Ebrahim and Joydeep Gupta was carried by a national English daily, which originally appeared on the website of The Third Pole. It stated: “India has asked the World Bank not to rush in to resolve a dispute with Pakistan over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects.

Syed Jamat Ali Shah, former Indus Water Commissioner on behalf of the Pakistani government, told thethirdpole.net that since the Kishanganga project has been going on for years, the inordinate delay by Islamabad to approach the World Bank would give India more time to complete its projects. He was of the view that the Pakistani side had put forward a request to the court of arbitration without doing its homework. The noted economist Kaiser Bengali without taking Jamat Ali Shah’s name told thethirdpole.net that “Pakistan’s chief negotiator for more than a decade and a half had limited intellectual capacity to lead on such a strategically life and death issue.” Jamat Ali Shah had drawn flak for his lackadaisicalness and ineptness during his long stint. Surprisingly, inquiry officer cleared him stating that he had performed his duties appropriately, and had not caused any national loss.

Of course, Syed Jamaat Ali Shah had objected to the design of the project as being against the provisions of the IWT, but he was accused of not taking timely action. Military Intelligence (MI) Directorate had informed the government on 6th June, 2005 that India was planning to construct the Nimoo-Bazgo hydroelectric project. The most alarming aspect of the report was that the PCIW team never visited the project before and during the construction period of the project. And only after the project had been completed, he started using all avenues, but was too late. The report had also revealed that the PCIW headed by Syed Jamaat Ali Shah remained silent during 2007, 2008, 2009 about the project. Anyhow, India is resorting to devious methods since it has completed some mega projects on River Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, and also persuaded Afghanistan to construct dams on Kabul river.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:mjamil1938@hotmail.com