Reasons to choose loose tea leaves over tea bags

ONE of the most consumed beverages in the world, tea is packed with health benefits, which are unknown to many. While some quote that drinking tea is not good for liver, some say that tea can turn your complexion dark. However, it also not green tea, black tea or lemon tea that turn our health upside down. Tea is packed with active ingredients that affect our health positively. However, addition of milk in the drink can subdue the benefits. Also, tea in the form of loose leaves is more tasty and healthy to drink, than those which come in packed sophisticated bags. Though it takes a few seconds to dip a tea bag and make a smooth brew, yet whole leaves are packed with more flavours, aroma, essential oils, health benefits, and easy to use. Also, with green tea being the trend setter of weight loss regime, sale of tea bags has gone a step higher. Here are 7 lesser known facts which state the loose tea leaves are better options over tea bags.

Brewing loose tea leaves is no rocket science: If better taste and higher nutrients is what you look for in your tea, keep a pack of loose tea leaves by your side. One does not need a tea specialist to brew them. Just pour hot water to a handful of loose tea leaves whenever you crave for the drink. Let the leaves steep for a few seconds and pour yourself a refreshing cup.

Loose tea leaves are affordable: Does your daily regime include using 2 teabags which give you 2 cups of tea? We’ve got a better option for you! 3 gms of loose tea leaves may be offering you 1 cup of tea but the same leaves can be infused multiple times. This means that a small quantity of high grade leaves can actually produce approximately 3 cups of tea or more in a day, which is really value for money.

Loose tea leaves have better aroma and flavour: Loose tea leaves have higher surface area than tea dust that makes a tea bag. Larger leaves have higher natural oil content and therefore those lend good flavour, pleasant scent, and more health benefits. Tea bags may add colour to the cup, but not provide with the aroma and taste for which tea is acclaimed across the world.

Loose tea has greater health benefits: Everyone in today’s world is trying to ensure that they remain healthy, in some way or the other. If you want to give a valuable gift to yourself or your loved ones that will help them in future, invest in loose tea leaves. Loose tea leaves can be packaged beautifully to protect its quality from moisture and sunlight by keeping it an airtight tin container and pouches.

