REAP fetes Commerce Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) hosted a reception in honor of Engr. Khurram Dastigar Khan, Federal Minister of Commerce which was participated by a large number of REAP members.

Mr. Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, Chairman REAP said that rice export sector is the 2nd largest export commodity, but despite earning of about $2 billion valuable foreign exchange annually, rice exporters are not given the benefits like textile, leather, carpets, sports goods and surgical instruments exporters.

Chairman REAP said that we have already written letters to honorable Finance Minister as well as to your esteemed office to include Rice Export Sector in Zero Rated exporting sectors and exempt Rice Exporters from Sales Tax and Income Tax on utilities for their rice export.

Mr. Mahmood Baqi Moulvi said that rice export from Pakistan are generally affected due to improper branding, poor packing and non compliance to SPS measures. He requested the Ministry of Commerce to encourage establishment of Brand and give subsidy to those exporters who are exporting rice under their brand name.