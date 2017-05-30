Real-estate enabler of economic activity

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday real estate agents are playing important role in the economic development.

Construction sector grew by nine percent which indicates its strength but this robust sector needs help of real-estate sector, it said.

This country needs more homes for growing population, space for offices, and facilities for workforce to ensure its continuing success, said Zubair Tufail, President FPCCI.

He said that all this will be beneficial only if masses can get proper housing, businesses can get proper space and local as well as foreign investors can invest with confidence in realty sector and the real estate industry is helping achieve these objectives.

Real-estate is an enabler of economic activity, it offers the space for businesses to operate without which an advanced economy could not operate, he added.

Zubair Tufail said that FPCCI will play its role in resolving the issues of the real-estate agents.

Meanwhile, Vice President FPCCI Mian Shaukat Masood and Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail met with the office bearers of Islamabad Real Estate Agents Association that included their President Rana Arshad, Senior Vice President Fakhar Zaman, VP Raja Aamir Riaz, GS Raja Zulqarnain Abbasi, Syed Imran Bukhari and others and delivered best wishes message by President FPCCI Zubair Tufail.—PR