Real efforts for quality education?

Dr Syeda Saira Hamid

Undeniably, a leading quality education system along a spiritual and cultural heritage: schools, colleges and universities produce qualified and civilized people with advanced knowledge, skills and values to enhance the growth and development of a country. According to OECD Rapport (2010), the most effective way to raise educational quality is to modify initial teacher education and recruitment, and to develop new means to train teachers who are already in-service.

Currently, teacher training around the world is part of higher education. Consequently, it is imperative to develop synergies between pre-university, university and research levels, according to the evolution concerning teaching, learning and evaluation strategies. Universities should be involved into the process of developing the entire educational system and of emphasizing the benefits of education in society.

In the context of life long learning, Continuing Professional Development(CPD) is meant for expressing continuity and coherence among different stages of a career. According to Euridice Rapports (2008), these type of training levels vary from one country to another: is always considered a right but varies between obligation and option. while CPD is a professional duty in France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Iceland, participation in it is in practice optional. In Spain, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia, CPD is optional, but clearly linked to career advancement and salary increases. In Spain and Luxembourg, teachers who enrol for a certain amount of training are eligible for a salary bonus.

Quality education of any state helps a lot in bringing up the nation to excel on the globe. Unluckily, Pakistan has a scarcity of teachers in schools and the available human resources are not qualified enough to cope with the high standards of the global education system. Quality education has a tremendous influence on a civilization’s spirit which holds anincredible part in sustainable development. It rather acts as a defence system of a country. Undoubtedly, quality teachers are a major ingrediant in the mechanism of quality education. As someone said “Good Teachers make good Schools, good schools make good learners and good learners make a good nation.” There is a growing consensus that “effective professional development” can improve teacher quality, yet it is very important to note that many researches do not support the consensus; putting a question mark on – “effective”. International researchers agree on the main features of professional development which are: i) Engages teachers for a long period of time inspite of workshops that last only few days. ii)Focuses on combining content and pedagogy. iii) Follows the teaching process in real classroom situations. iv) Opportunities for practice at their work places, follow up, feedback and reflection on learnt activities. The question is how much of our budget do we have in hand for such activities? Or why not develop a low-cost local sustainable system for these activities?

The rule is simple and very clear, that when a foundation is weak, one is likely to collapse. The army does not train a common person for the country’s defence, it has its own system of recruitment and special academies, for the making of a loyal soldier and a patriotic officer. Then how can CPD alone prepare a devoted teacher? Why is teacher education not taken as seriously as the armed forces?

Why are we unable to make good teachers from the very beginning on solid foundations? Now the Punjab government School Education Department is taking pains only to plan in-service teacher trainings in the form of new CPD program, and has quitely slaughtered the pre-service teacher education. It has been done by stopping the admissions in B.Ed. (Honors) i.e, 4- years program in all the Government Elementary Teachers Training Colleges (GCETs) that were designed with a mandate for both, pre-service and in-service teacher education. Earlier, faculty of the twenty (20) GCETs was fully trained with the latest collaborative learning pedagogy under the Pre-STEP USAID project to teach the said 4-years B.Ed/BSc. ED (Honors) programs.

The ban has also vetoed the cheapest source of getting a professional degree at district level along moral growth, spiritual maturity of future teachers. This has especially put females of remote areas at a disadvantage. Certainly, GCETS were performing as linked bridges orsynergies between pre-university, university and research levels. Hence, there is a sincere need to focus and revisit the root causes of this problem at local levels, otherwise, ill-advisedly, we keep treating cancer with mere pain killers and allow it to become more severe. We do not have more time for further experimentation in a profession that creates all other professions. Research based factual-framework at local levels for quality teacher education, including both pre-service and in-service, should be developed and followed to solve the issue on a permanent basis. We cannot afford to think otherwise.

– The writer is focal person Govt College for Elementary Teachers for Women, Islamabad.

Email:[email protected]