Readymade garments of $2.073b exported in 11 months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Readymade garments worth US$ 2.073 billion were exported during last eleven months of financial year 2016-17 as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. The exports of readymade garments from the country during the period from July-May, 2016-17 grew by 4.10 percent as against the same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review about 30.689 thousand dozen of the readymade garments valuing US$ 2.073 billion were exported.

The readymade garments exports from the country in eleven months of last financial year were recorded at 29,584 thousand dozen valuing US$ 1.992 billion, it added.

Meanwhile, bed wear exports from the country grew by 3.22 percent and reached at US$ 1.922 billion as compared the exports of US$ 1.86 billion of same period of last year.

In last eleven months of financial year 2016-17, about 318,070 metric tons of bed wear exported as compared the exports of 303,054 metric tons of same period of last year.

However, textile group exports from the country during last eleven months of financial year 2016-17 had recorded 1.98 percent negative growth and were recorded at US$ 11.234 billion as compared the exports of US$ 11.46 billion of same period last year.