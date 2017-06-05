Ready to quit if resignation can boost security: Abdullah

Kabul

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah has said if his resignation could bring security and stability to the country, he is ready to quit.

Abdullah said this after a series of bombings at the funeral for Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Ezedyar’s son.

Abdullah said Afghanistan was under attack from an enemy that wanted to spread hatred among different ethnic groups of the country to further fuel the ongoing instability.

He said the unity government leadership understood the crisis and problems being faced by the Afghans and efforts were being made to find solutions.

Regarding the execution of Anas Haqqani, a brother of Sirrajuddin Haqqani, he said an investigation was underway. If allegations were proved against him, he would be treated according to the law.—NNI