Ready to help Macedonia upgrade economy: WB

The World Bank is ready to help the new government of Macedonia in its efforts for new jobs, good business climate, investments, visiting World Bank officials told Macedonian Premier Zoran Zaev.

World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller, and regional director for Western Balkans Linda Van Gelder paid a visit to Macedonia to meet the country’s new government representatives.

In their meeting with Zaev and Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, the World Bank officials voiced support to the new Macedonian government.

According to them, the end of the political crisis and the government’s reform policies would open new possibilities and perspectives for Macedonia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors focused on support of the World Bank through the public financial management system and the competitiveness of the economy, government’s press service told Thursday.

Macedonian PM Zaev assured WB officials that his government’s top priority was providing economic stability and development. “The government is strongly committed all citizens to feel the benefits from the economic development.

Our goal is to provide good living standards for everyone. Therefore, the government will increase the support to domestic companies and we are creating conditions for real foreign investments,” Zaev said.—Xinhua