Re-allocation of teachers, staff to be completed by August

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab education department has started re-allocation of teachers and clerical staff in schools in Rawalpindi District like other parts of the province and the process is likely to be completed by 14th August.

According to details, the teachers, clerks and security guards would be allocated according to number of students and additional furniture would also be transferred to schools which lack facilities , teaching and other staff.

CEO Rawalpindi district education authority has dispatched teams to Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Taxile and Gujar Khan in addition to Rawalpindi city and Cantt areas and directed them to submit a complete picture.

Sources said that surplus furniture would be shifted to schools where there is shortage . Similarly the surplus staff of class four and clerks would be relocated to schools according to their requirements.

On the other hand, Teachers Associations have demanded that teachers should not be victimized under the re-allocation scheme and they should be posted at the nearest possible schools.