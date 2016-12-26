RDC holds session on edu needs, challenges

Staff Reporter

Regional Dawah Centre (RDC, Sindh) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) organized a session on “Our Educational Needs and Challenges” here on Sunday.

Maulana Dr. Syed Salman Nadvi, South Africa, Durbin, was the keynote speaker of the session, said a news release.

Addressing participants of the session, he said Pakistan was created on the basis of an ideology and called upon the educational institutions for application of Islamic ideology.

He pointed out that after emergence of homeland, initially, subjects of Seerah, Quran, Hadith and Fiqah were included in the curriculum along-with other contemporary subjects which faded out with passage of time.

He opined that fundamental objective of education is to have a relation with God Almighty. Dr. Nadvi also pointed out that a difference between the Madaris boards and their separate identities result in lack of consensus.