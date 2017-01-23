RDA to reconstruct, repair 114 buildings that stand in poor shape

Zubair Qureshi

Rawalpindi

District Administration is all set to raze some 52 ‘dangerous’ buildings and renovate 62 after a survey report declared around 114 buildings in the district in bad state and can come down any time if necessary demolition/uplift measures are not taken. The Pindi district government has approved demolition of 52 dangerous buildings within a fortnight time while at the time renovation of 62 other buildings which need repair and facelift. Majority of the doomed buildings are schools and government offices, sources told Pakistan Observer.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on the matters related to dangerous buildings. Meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner revenue Arif Rahim, CEO Education Authority Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq, Assistant Director planning Saleem Raza, SNA Qamar Nazir and others. It was said in the meeting that according to past survey, there were 246 dilapidated building in Rawal town, 89 in Murree, 53 in Potohar Town, one in Kotli Satian, four in Kallar Syedan, six in Kahuta, 25 in Taxila, and 59 in Gujar Khan. Decision has been taken in respect of 114 buildings out of these buildings.

Media reports and surveys by independent NGOs and groups have been pointing out the dilapidate state of the government-schools in the garrison city and the adjacent areas.

More than 125 government-run schools in Rawalpindi district are already declared partially dangerous, posing threats to the lives of thousands of students. These school buildings have been declared as such by no one else by the school education department itself in a recent survey. These schools have been found unsuitable due to the dilapidated condition of the classrooms.

Meanwhile, all classrooms of Government Primary School Dhoke Hashoo Gujar Khan and Primary School Paswal Taxila have been declared dangerous. A source, who was part of the survey team, said there were 38 school buildings in Rawalpindi city, eight in Taxila, 16 in Murree, 16 in Kotli Sattian, six in Kahuta and 40 in Gujar Khan, which have been declared dangerous. He said schools in question have a number of classrooms and a few of them are dangerous.

“It is not a serious issue, we have over 1,900 schools in Rawalpindi district and out of them, 125 buildings have been declared partially dangerous,” he said.

The sources further said that buildings of 125 schools, which were partially dilapidated, were pointed out by the survey team and have been closed for the safety of students. The Punjab government was paying special attention towards schools in the province.

A senior official of the education department said “For reconstruction of the dangerous building, the government had earmarked Rs55 million for the Rawalpindi district,” he said, adding that “We will start the project of reconstruction soon; we are planning to start construction in phases as the government usually releases the budget in installments.”