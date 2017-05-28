RDA seals three properties on Saidpur Road

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation and sealed three properties on Saidpur Road.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, Authority’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas / shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city. RDA officials with the police assistance carried out an operation against illegal properties, two markets, showroom and two clinics (Medicare Dental Center and Zahoor Ultrasound) on Saidpur Road.—APP