RDA seals illegal flats on Saidpur Road

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday conducted operation and sealed flats constructed illegally on plot no. 597/A-3 in Saidpur Scheme.

According to RDA spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDA’s Building Control Wing team under the supervision of Building Control Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah, and Building Inspector Mukhtar Ahmed with the assistance of police carried out an operation against illegal construction at Saidpur Road and sealed flats owned by Ibrar Manzoor and Waqar Manzoor.

The owners of the property constructed flats illegally in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

The DG had directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction and encroachments.

The spokesman warned the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

RDA’s building control department is regularly conducting operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction in the city, he added.—APP