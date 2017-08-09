RDA seals illegal building of High School

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal land use and sealed illegal commercial building of Silver Routes High School in residential areas of Mouza Kalyal,near PTCL Exchange at Adyala Road, Rawalpindi.

Under the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDAâ’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuousÂ operations against illegal and unauthorized shops, building constructions, and encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control’s staff including Superintendent Nadeem Jamal and Building inspectors, Arslan Shaukat, Shafiqur Rahman, Fahad Ali Bhatti and two Building Surveyors today with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out an operation at Mouza Kalyal, Adyala Road, Rawalpindi.

RDA Building Control team carried out an operation and sealed illegal building of Silver Routes High School at Khasra No. 779, Adyala Road, near PTCL Exchange, Rawalpindi.

The owner of the property Mrs. Irum Zahid Khan constructed illegal building of Silver Routes High School building in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.

The DG RDA has directed the Building control section to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions, commercial activities and encroachments without any fear and favour.—APP