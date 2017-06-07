RDA seals eight shops at High Court Road

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tuesday sealed eight shops constructed illegally on High Court Road.

According to RDA spokesman, following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDA’s Building Control Wing team under the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal and Building Surveyor conducted operation with the assistance of Police against illegal construction and sealed eight shops. The owners of the properties namely Chaudhry Javid, Muhammad Saqib, Khalid Mehmood, Saif ur Rehman and others were constructing the shops in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoining Regulations 2007. The DG had directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal/unauthorized commercial.