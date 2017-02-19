RDA seals, demolishes shops

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted a raid and sealed Metro Home at Adyala Road and demolished six shops in the commercial area of Defence Road, Mouza Morgah, Rawalpindi, informed RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan.

The operation carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Team against illegal Housing Scheme, sealed Metro Home, at Adyala Road and demolished six illegal unauthorized shops in the area of Defence Road.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Director General (DG) RDA Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops and other encroachments.—APP