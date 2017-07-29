RDA demolishes illegal constructions in city

City Reporter

The Building Control team of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal commercial constructions in Gulraiz Housing Scheme, High Court road and on Chakri road. According to RDA spokesman, the Building Control’s staff carried out an operation against illegal constructions in commercial area of Gulraiz Housing Scheme, at High Court road, during which three illegally constructed shops were sealed, similarly an under construction building on Chakri Road was sealed.

The operation was carried out on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, who also holds the charge of Director General RDA.

The Authority’s Building Control Wing has been conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential constructions including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the area falling in purview of RDA