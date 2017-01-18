RCB undertakes anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 12 truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments have been removed from Saddar, Chungi No 22, Gawalmandi, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Chor Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Allahabad, Naseerabad and other areas. The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.—APP