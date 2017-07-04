RCB takes measures to avert flooding

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has taken effective measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas during the Monsoon season.

Talking to media, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood Monday said the dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various Nullahs began before start of Monsoon season and the main Nullahs has been cleared.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had directed the Sanitation Incharge to accelerate remaining cleanliness work.

The sanitation branch is also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, the spokesman said.

He said, the dredging work of Adra Nullah alongwith Tench Pulli to Faisal Colony, Miran Bakhash Colony, Akhri Stop Tench Bhatta Pulli, Jan Colony, Dhoke Abdul Latif Pulli, Aslam Market, Rahat Colony, Mughalabad Street Nullah, Shalley Valley to Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Banaras to Allama Iqbal Colony Street No. 2, Nullah of Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi, Akbar Market, Officers Colony Nullah, Friends Colony, IJP Road and Shah Piyara Allahabad areas have been completed.

He further informed that cleanliness work of Jaba Pulli, Lane No. 4 to 7, Radio Pakistan, Nursery Pulli and Westridge Race Course Street No 3, Qalma Chowk Dhoke Syedan Road, (both sides), Quaid-e-Azam Colony Drain, Kalma Choke to Dhamiyal Road, Street No. 7 Mohallah Hajian, Rawal Town Pulli is in full swing.

He said Incharge Rescue Station Mumtaz Awan and Flood Monitoring Officer, Rescue 1122 Rafaqat Ali along with RCB team today visited all Nullahs in RCB area. The Rescue team checked dredging work and cleanliness arrangements made by RCB and expressed satisfaction on performance of the sanitation branch.

He informed that CEO had issued necessary directives to the officials and sanitation staff for taking solid steps to clear all Nullahs. He said, special teams have also been formed for quick response and relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency.

The spokesman said, similarly work on removing encroachments from the banks of Nullahs was also carried out.