RCB starts Monsoon Tree Planting

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here on Thursday started Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Dr. Saima Shah inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in RCB office premises.

Vice President RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed, Additional CEO Rana Rameez, Deputy CEO Umar Masoom Wazir, Deputy CEO-II, Arslan Haider, Horticultuist Sohal, Assistant Secretary, Qasier Mahmood, Garden Superintendent Muhammad Hashim and staff of Garden Branch were present on the occasion.

RCB will plant over 1800 saplings of different species during the campaign to provide the cantt residents a healthy environment. He said, the board would cover various areas falling in its purview adding that the residents must play their role by carrying out plantation in and around their residences to help protect environment which was getting warmer due to depleting greenery.—APP