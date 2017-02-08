RCB seals 47 shops

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) sealed 47 shops while 20 truckload goods were confiscated from different markets during last seven days in its operation against encroachments. The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said the six shops had been sealed in Saddar bazaar, five in Marble Factory area, 10 at IJP Road, 10 in Dhoke Syedan, three in Peoples Colony, seven in Hakamdad Khan area, three at Police Station Road and three in Allahabad area.—APP