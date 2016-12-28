RCB issues notices to 25 owners for illegal construction

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 25 property owners for illegal construction.

According to RCB spokesman, building control department teams conducted several raids and issued notices to the owners for illegally construction of buildings and structures.

The staff concerned conducted raids in Marble factory area, Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony and Peshawar Road and served notices to building rules violators as RCB administration was taking action under the law against illegal constructions in Cantonment area.

The shutters of shops illegally constructed in Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Ashiana Chowk and Peshawar Road were removed and confiscated while two illegal shops were demolished in Mukaram Town.

The spokesman said the ongoing operation against illegal construction had been accelerated on the special instruction of cantonment executive officer Dr. Saima Shah.