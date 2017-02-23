RCB issues notices on illegal constructions

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 30 property owners for illegal construction.

According to RCB spokesman, several raids have been conducted by RCB, building control department teams and the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally have been issued notices.

The staff concerned conducted raids in several areas including Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Ahmedabad and other areas and the building rules violators were served notices as RCB administration is taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in cantt areas.—APP