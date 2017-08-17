RCB inspects sites under anti-dengue drive

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 3468 residential and commercial sites and sealed eight premises due to non compliance of dengue SOP.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board has taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive are inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

2373 houses were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 103 points was removed from Qasimabad, Naseerabad, Allahabad, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Syedan, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Afshan Colony, Ameer Hamza Colony and Fazalabad area.

1094 commercial and open spots were also checked while dengue larva was removed from eight points.

He said, action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The main focus of the campaign is on public health education.—APP