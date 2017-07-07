RCB inspects 2,867 sites under anti-dengue drive

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti dengue drive has inspected 2,867 sites and sealed five premises due to non compliance of dengue SOP.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood Thursday told APP that the board has taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti dengue drive are inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

The 2,104 houses were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 48 points was removed from Qasimabad, Naseerabad, Saddar, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Syedan, Muhallah Masjid Noor, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustaqeem, Milad Chowk and Fazalabad areas.

The 763 commercial spots were also checked while dengue larva was removed from six points including Hazara Hotel, Habib Colony, Sarfaraz Saloon, Kashmir Chicken, Marjan Foam in Dhamiyal Road area, Alhamad Steel Works, Burfkhana Road and Abdul Majeed Car Parking, Afshan Colony. Five spots were sealed while a FIR against a violator was also lodged.

He said, action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.—APP