RCB finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

City Reporter

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals. 1000 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors will perform duty in Cantt areas during Eid holidays. Talking to media, Secretary RCB Qaiser Mahmood told a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid holidays. He said over 52 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas. The cleanliness plan has been finalized in a special meeting presided over by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah. According to the plan, Cantonment Board has been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a control room/complaint cell would also be set up. He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively. He said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. He told that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly. He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed. Senior RCB officers will supervise the entire operation and will remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays, he added.

Related