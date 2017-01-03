RCB disconnects illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has disconnected 232 illegal water connections and confiscated four truckloads goods of encroachers. According to an RCB spokesman, water connections have been disconnected in Naseerabad, Allahabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road.

He said the RCB also recovered water charges arrears amounting to Rs 12.5 million during last week. He warned the city residents of stern action with imposition of heavy fines if they were found having illegal water connections in future. Special teams had been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

The spokesman said the RCB had also confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its anti-encroachment operation.—APP