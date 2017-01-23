RCB disconnects 180 illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected more than 180 illegal water connections while eight truckload goods of encroachers have also been confiscated.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Peshawar Road, Marble Factory area, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Masrial Road, Dhoke Banaras, Ahmedabad and Westridge areas. The RCB has also recovered Rs2.2 million water charges arrears.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulge in any such practice in future. Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

He said, RCB has also confiscated eight truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. The operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, he added. —APP