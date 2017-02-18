RCB disconnects 152 illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected 152 connections.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Gawalmandi, Allama Iqbal Colony, Peoples Colony, Ahmedabad, Saddar and Westridge areas. The Board also recovered Rs3.2 million water charges arrears during last week.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those found indulge in any such practice.

Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.—APP