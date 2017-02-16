RCB confiscates goods, seals shops of encroachers

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 11 truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments while 10 shops of encroachers were also sealed.

One hundered and twenty shopkeepers in Babu Mohalla were imposed fines while nearly 200 shopkeepers found indulge in encroachments were given notices. According to RCB spokesman, the encroachers whose shops have been sealed were earlier given notices for removal of encroachments and warned that if they failed, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said the spokesman.

He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan, Chakri Road, Chor Chowk Bazar, Saddar, Naseerabad, Peoples Colony and Allahabad.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added. The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action would be taken.—APP