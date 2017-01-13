RCB confiscates goods during anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 13 truckload goods and 10 vehicles from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The operation has been intensified on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah and efforts are being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood said on Thursday.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments have been removed from Saddar, Chungi No 22, Gawalmandi, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Chor Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Allahabad, Naseerabad and other areas.

10 vehicles illegally parked by auto mechanics on roads in front of workshops have also been confiscated, he informed.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. Illegal banners and posters have also been removed from different cantt areas.—APP