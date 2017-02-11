RCB confiscates goods, demolishes illegally constructed shops, houses

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 13 truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments while four shops and two houses illegally constructed in Cantt areas, were also demolished.

The operation against unauthorized construction on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qaisar Mahmood.

He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chor, Masrial, Allahabad, Seham while 100 notices were also issued to those found indulging in encroachments at Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Ahata Mithu Khan areas. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. The spokesman informed that on the directive of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, five speed breakers were removed from Rawal Town Link Road, Kamalabad and Ghaziabad.

Four illegal shops constructed at Masrial road, Marble Factory and Dhoke Chaudharian and two houses and a room illegally constructed at Range Road, Awan Town and Mukaram Town were also demolished. The shutters of three illegal shops were removed in Khalid Bin Walid and Ashiana Chowk areas.