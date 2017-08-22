RCB confiscates goods in anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 45 truckload goods from different markets in its special operation against encroachments during last two weeks.

Various shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines while over 150 shopkeepers found indulge in encroachments were issued notices. RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed the teams conducted operations in Chor Chowk, Dhoke Mustakeem, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Dhamiyal Road, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Chungi Number 22, Gawalmandi, Range Road and other areas. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make cantt areas encroachment free, said the spokesman. He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters, vehicle engines and other goods from different areas.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added. The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action would be taken. Six sacrificial goats and sheep were also confiscated from an illegal sale point, he added.

14 encroachers whose shops have been sealed during the operation were earlier given notices for removal of encroachments and warned of strict action in accordance with the law on failure, he said adding, 17 marble factories found indulge in encroachments were also sealed.—APP