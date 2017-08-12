RCB confiscates encroachers goods in various areas

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. Various shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines while many shopkeepers found indulged in encroachments were also issued notices. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Naseerabad, Allabad, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Chor, Saddar and Gawalmandi. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make cantt areas encroachment free, said the spokesman.

He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from different areas. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added. The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action would be taken.—APP