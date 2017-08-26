RCB approves several development schemes

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday approved various development schemes in the board’s meeting here which was chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig Shahzad Tanveer.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed, Cantonment Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah and elected members of the board were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed Tax/Water collection, medical bills payment of employees and approved various projects including pavement and repair work of streets, extension in contract period of doctors and teachers, design and plan for renovation of newly constructed shops at old “tanga” stand, restoration of Sunday bazar and renewal of licenses to handcart owners of Mahfooz road, Haider Road and Bank road, cleanliness plan for Eid ul azha, purchase of new furniture of CB schools, Monsoon plantation campaign, purchase of two new dumpers to lift garbage. As many 20 to 30 percent increase in residential and commercial property tax was also approved.

The meeting gave approval of construction and renovation work of Cantonment General Hospital.

Giving details the spokesman said, various development projects to facilitate the area residents were also approved.

The elected members appreciated performance of RCB food branch and efforts being made in this regard by CEO Dr. Saima Shah, Additional CEO Rana Rameez, Incharge Food Branch Waris Bhatti and hoped the standard would not only be maintained rather further improved to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents.