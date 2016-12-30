Razina for to eradicating illiteracy thru motivated participation

Staff Reporter

Chairperson National Commission for Human Development, Former Senator Razina Alam Khan has stressed the need for motivated participation in national policy on non-formal education and adult literacy and formation of inter-provincial forum to provide guidance to achieve the vision 2025 targets of literacy and empowerment of people through skill development programmes. She was presiding over third meeting of NCHD Advisory Council, consisting on renowned educationists and people associated in the field of education & literacy, who met in Islamabad to devise strategies to fight against illiteracy. The Advisory Council members who attended were former MNA Ms. Samia Raheel Qazi (Member Islamic Ideology Council),Ms. Farida Tariq Nishtar, Dr Nighat Agha (Senator Lahore), Dr. Muhammd Saleem Advisor , Mr Arshad Saeed representatives from ministries Education, Environment , Health, provinces and areas, UNESCO,JICA and Akhuwat .

Razina Alam Khan said NCHD had successfully run enrollment drive with the spirit to support provincial governments, and parents all over the country, following the Vision 2025 and had successfully enrolled 82, 166 children in its 5,949 feeder schools with 6,581 feeder teachers. Since 2010 NCHD has mainstreamed 476,241 students in Government schools, she added

She regretted 57 Million people in the country are illiterate while 24 Million children never go to school. She further deplored that out of 26 Million children who are enrolled; only 33% reach the matriculation level. While discussing the grim educational statistic in Pakistan, Chairperson NCHD said the primary net enrollment is 72% out of which 33% are dropouts. It is also the duty of all of us to ensure minimum dropout at least till matriculation level, she observed.

She said NCHD along with other stakeholders with the Vision 2025 under the leadership of Federal Education Minister Baligh ur Rehman would implement plans to increase primary school enrolment and completion rate to 100 per cent along with 90 per cent achievement of literacy rate.

Participants were briefed about the status of education program its ongoing projects, evaluation of NCHD programme by Core Committee, NCHD future plans i.e. establishment of 2000 Adult Literacy Centers through PHDF in all the provinces for the age of 15 to 45yrs, Prison Literacy Program in 99 jails of Pakistan, Establishment of National Training Institute, ‘Training of Feeder Teachers and Establishment of 50 Non Formal Basic Education Schools. Status of PC-1 was discussed in detail with the participants as well.