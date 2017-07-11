Razina advises students for following Islamic ethics

Staff Reporter

Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Senior members of executive council of Nazria Pakistan Council, Razina Alam Khan Monday advised the students to follow Islamic ethics and social values for developing better society.

Delivering a lecture on “ Ethical Values and Social Norms” in a summer camp here she said,”Today we need to follow Islamic, cultural and social values in its true spirit for good character building and developing better society, as it is noticed, we are forgetting the teaching of Islam which devalues our norms and society.”

Around 55 male and female students from Rawalpindi, Islamabad are participating in 15 days summer camp arranged by the Nazria e Pakistan Trust.

She advised the organizer of summer camp for focusing on building good character, Nazria Pakistan and how difficulties are being faced for independence of Pakistan. Razina Alam said young generation was the future of Pakistan and urged them to play their role for the development, progress and prosperity of the country.

She advised students to respect the parents, teachers and relatives as Islam gave great values in serving human. She urged students to compete in good conduct, adopt spirit of sacrifices and contribute well being of others. She urged the students to always follow honesty, truth and good ethic values.