Razi steers Mohmand Agency to victory in T20

Peshawar

Razi Khan’s hammered a cracking 95 runs by guiding Mohmand Agency to shock host Bajaur Agency in the final of the NBP Sports Gala Twenty20 Cricket Tournament played at Bajaur Sports Complex on Thursday.

Mohmand Agency won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 212 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Razi Khan smashed an elegant knock of 95 runs including nine boundaries and two sixes, Khanzeb made 29 runs and Noor Mohmand scored 28 runs. For Bajaur Agency Azhar claimed three wickets, Atta Ullah got one wicket.

In reply, Bajaur Agency bundled out for 152 runs with Wilayat Shah made 69 runs. Azhar scored 19 runs. For Mohmand Agency Rehmat Ullah and Razi Khan took three wickets each while Ahmad Shah got two wickets. Thus Mohmand Agency won the final by 40 runs.

At the end, APA Bajaur Agency gave away trophies and cash prizes the winners and runners-up on the concluded day of the NAP FATA Sports Gala.—APP