Raza Rabbani invites cricket team to Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday invited Pakistan Cricket Team to visit Parliament House after Eid. In a letter to the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan, Mian Raza Rabani extended congratulations to the cricket team on behalf of the Senate for their outstanding performance in winning the ICC Champion Trophy by defeating India, a press release said.

The letter further says “the Senate has decided to invite the Pakistan Cricket Team to the Parliament House, at a convenient date and time during the fourth coming Session of the Senate, which commences from July 10 to 21, 2017”.

The programe of the proposed visit of the cricket team include wreath lying at the Memorial of Heroes of the democratic struggle, tour of Gali-e-Dastoor (pictorial history of the Constitution of Pakistan), witnessing the Senate proceedings (acknowledgement by the chair and members), and reception to be hosted by the Senate and attended by the parliamentarians, diplomats, media and civil society.

Related