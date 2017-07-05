Raymond Davis’ startling revelations

Raymond Davis has co authored a book entitled ‘“The Contractor” and made some starling revelations hitherto not known to us. It must be noted that Davis was a villain and an under- cover agent of CIA. He was involved in trading secrets and making photographs of sensitive places. He murdered two young men in broad day light in the provincial capital, Lahore. He ran them over and fled from the scene. He was later arrested and prosecuted in a Court of Law. American Consulate came to his rescue and presented fake or forged documents to prove that he was a diplomat at the Consulate in Lahore.

His claims are erroneous and untrue. He has weaved a narrative and fanciful story to attract attention and glorify himself. He is a petty criminal and murderer who got away due to our weakness. The government at the time sold the blood of two innocent citizens of Pakistan. Their crime was that they were present in the wrong place at a wrong time. The families of the victims bargained with the Americans and sold their blood for hefty sum (Dollars). They struck a rich harvest and accepted Diat. The nation’s honour was compromised to appease the American Administration. We do not have the balls to stand such pressure.

American State Secretary John Kerry played an important role to make arrangements to get him released and guarantee his safe return back home. The mighty dollar can buy anyone and anything. The dollar rules our conscience. Well CIA works in strange ways and has long arms.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

