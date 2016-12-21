Rawalpindi Corps Commander visits troops at LoC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza visited troops deployed on Line of Control in Bhimber Sector to overview the operational preparedness, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was briefed on prevalent security situation along Line of Control by the local commanders. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza interacted with troops and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness, state of morale and motivation of troops.