Rawalpindi clinch Kickboxing title

Islamabad

Rawalpindi lifted Divisional Kickboxing Championship title on Sunday played at Shahbaz Shareef Sports Complex.

Secretary General, Pakistan Kick Boxing Federation, Tahir Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away trophies, medals and certificates to the players.

Vice President, Pakistan Kick Boxing Federation , Syed Abid Ali Shah, President, Divisional Kickboxing Association, Rawalpindi Qaser Hussain Mirza, President, General Secretary, Imran Ali, Rawalpindi District Kickboxing Association, Shahaib Qureshi, President, AJK Kick Boxing Association, Abdul Latif Kazmi, Master Umer Khan(UK) and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

Rawalpindi got first position with five gold and one Silver medals. Attock obtained 2nd position with three gold and one silver and bronze medal each while Attock scured third position with two silver and bronze medals each.

Jhelum got fourth position with one silver and four bronze medals. A total of five teams took part in the championship including Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and two teams from Rawalpindi.—APP