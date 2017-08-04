There is an acute shortage of implementation in the authorities to deal with the issue of Rawal Lake. No steps have been taken to tackle the situation. It is worth mentioning that an area of peace, serenity and beauty has become a concrete jungle and all the waste encroachments is seeping or openly flowing into the water of Rawal Lake. Regretfully, there is so much contamination that it started causing the death of aquatic species and wildlife and brought disease for human beings while 14,000 fish died just last week due to the chemical which contaminate water of the lake and garbage including diapers, food scraps, empty bottles, packs of pasteurised milk and shoes are also contaminating water and creating problems for the people. I humbly request the government to look into the matter immediately.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

