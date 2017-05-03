Rawal Expo to start from May 10 at Ayub Park

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A Five-day Rawal Expo 2017 will start here on May 10 at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park and all arrangements in this regard are being finalized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal informed, a federal minister would be chief guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held at 6.00pm on May 10.

Member National Assembly Malik Ibrar, Member Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate, former RCCI presidents, Chairman Expo Committee Malik Shahid Saleem and RCCI members were present on the occasion.

RCCI would make all out efforts to make it a business cum family event, he said adding, it is an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers.

He informed the expo would provide ample opportunity to the business community to showcase and advertise products and services. Over 70 renowned local brands besides 12 to 15 international companies would participate in the expo.

He informed that around 175,000 footprints were recorded last year while this year, the committee is expecting over 500,000 citizens at the expo.

The president said, foolproof arrangements would be made to ensure security as the law enforcement agencies have been taken onboard.

Entry would be free, he said adding, the visitors must have their identity cards to show at the entry gate.

Raja Amer said the RCCI has been arranging expos titled ‘Made in Pakistan’ in many countries including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, United Kingdom and United States which remained successful and contributed to enhance country’s exports.

The stall holders, on the spot can test marketing of their products and services to a heavy rush of visitors. They can get closer to the consumers and sellers to enhance unique market opportunity for leading-edge companies, engaged in industrial, consumers and services base activities for generating new business, he added.

The traders will also get the opportunity to become a part of RCCI, he said adding, there would be stalls particularly for Industrial products, garments, leather products and furniture. Separate stalls would also be set up in the food court, he added.

Foreign diplomats particularly from Thailand, Indonesia, China, Nepal, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and others would visit the expo and their cultural shows would also be presented to entertain the visitors.

The expo features food festival, kids carnival, live music, social evening, auto show and lucky draws while dignitaries, foreign diplomats, business associations, business leaders, RCCI corporate class members, RCCI associate class members, academia and students, showbiz and Media celebrities and general public would visit the expo, he said.