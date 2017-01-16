Raw training to US police leads to extra force use

Washington

The US Department of Justice has released a damning report, shedding light on the mistreatment of minorities especially African Americans by the Chicago Police Department. The yearlong investigation was prompted by the 2014 death of a black teenager who was shot 16 times by a white officer. The federal investigation concluded that officers were not sufficiently trained or supported and that many who were accused of misconduct were rarely investigated or disciplined. Media have talked to Mustafa Ansari, the dean of the American Institute of Human Rights, and Fredrick Peterson, a senior US congressional defense adviser, to discuss the US police excessive use of force against people of color.

Frederick Peterson called the report inaccurate and worthless published by the US administration during its last days and without providing substantial information about the root causes of crimes in Chicago city.

Chicago is now the murder capital of the United States with more instances of gun violence than Los Angles and New York, Peterson said, adding this is mostly because of the crimes that are committed by black people against whites. "This is actually blacks going into the white communities and shooting. This [pertains to] crimes conducted within the black community itself. Blacks shooting blacks. And this conflict is utterly out of control. Police officers, whether they are white or black, go into those communities in an attempt to preserve, protect, and defend innocents and property owned by innocents, risking their lives and in fact in many cases giving their lives in order to preserve life in those communities," Peterson underlined.