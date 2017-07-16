RAW operating from Afghanistan to sabotage CPEC: Gen Zubair

Creating unrest in Pakistan; Enemies designs to sabotage CPEC to be defeated: Pak quest for peace, stability not a ‘one-way’ traffic design

Pakistan is fully aware of threats from hostile Intelligence which are operating from Afghanistan and other locations to create unrest in Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular and their designs to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor are also well known.

This was stated by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, while addressing the Passing out Parade at 107th Midshipmen and 16th Short Service Commission Course Commissioning Parade, comprising 72 Pakistani and 28 officers from friendly countries, held at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS Rahbar.

He said, “To deal with these challenges, we are committed to undertake synergetic efforts at the national level and Armed Forces have a pivotal role to play in this regard.”

General Zubair, however, added that Pakistan seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially our neighbours.However, Pakistan’s quest for peace and stability has to be in consonance with our national interest, sovereign rights and national pride. “We desire to work with our allies, friends and partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to the region and beyond.”

Gen Hayat congratulated the passing-out cadets for successfully completing their training. He said maritime security all along the coast, especially Gwadar, had assumed added significance in view of CPEC developments.

The commission term included 100 cadets, including 72 Pakistan Navy cadets and 28 cadets from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain. The CJCSC upheld the being loyal to Pakistan is the top priority of every Pakistani.

“Pakistan Navy has played a pivotal role in defending the country’s sovereignty,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

While congratulating and extending felicitations on achieving this milestone, the chief guest urged the graduating officers to hold fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion. He encouraged them to develop trust and confidence in their team and instill in them a true spirit of unity of purpose. He expressed his satisfaction to note that Pakistan Navy is extending support in training future officers of friendly nations. He hoped that they would prove worthy of their mettle in their respective Navies.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted the salient features of the officers training. He apprised the audience that the commissioning term comprised 80 Midshipmen including 52 from Pakistan and 28 from allied countries. He added that 20 Cadets from Short Service Commission Officers batch are also being passed out. The Commandant highlighted that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan are also undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Later, he gave away prizes to the winners. Mid shipman Ahmed Faraz was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance. Whereas, Midshipman Sarmad Arif won the Academy’s Dirk, Cadet Muhammad Fazal Kabeer clinched the Commandant Gold Medal and Cadet Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Cadet Akmadov Mamet from Turkmenistan was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of various countries, civil dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.