RAW, NDS using terrorist groups to harm Pakistan

TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan makes startling revelations

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

The Army on Wednesday released the confessional statement of Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesperson of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The video brought forth some startling revelations, including the claim that the TTP and Jamaat-ul Ahrar (JUA) have been coordinating with Indian and Afghan security agencies to move freely in Afghanistan and have been guided by the India’s apex spy agency, in infiltrating into Pakistan.

Ehsan, who seems disgruntled by what he terms the self-serving agenda of senior leaders of the TTP and JuA, also stated that these organizations are using Islam to suit their own ends and are actively looking to recruit young men and women through propaganda and false interpretations of Islam spread through social media.

The Army’s spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, tweeted soon after the video was made public saying Ehsanullah Ehsan exposes hostile foreign agenda and their designs to destabilize Pakistan. Our youth is our strength and the country will never fall prey [to the plots of foreign agencies], he added.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had announced on April 17 that Ehsan had turned himself in to Pakistan’s security agencies.

In his confessional statement, Ehsanullah Ehsan stated that he I joined the TTP in 2008. “I was a college student back then. I was also the spokesman for the TTP Mohmand agency chapter. After that, I became the central spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and later the spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,” Ehsan can be heard saying in the video statement.

He said that he had seen a lot in the nine years with the TTP. They recruited people by misleading them in the name of Islam, especially the youth, for their own gains,” “A particular group is extorting money from innocent Muslims, killing and kidnapping them. These people carry out bombings in public places, attack schools, colleges and universities. Islam does not teach us this.”

The former TTP and JuA spokesman also reveals details of a battle of succession that ensued between different terrorist leaders after the killing of former TTP chief Hakimullah Mehsud in late 2013.

“When the operation started in the tribal areas, the quest for power intensified in these people and everyone wanted to be the leader of the organisation.”

Ehsanullah says that, after the killing of Hakimullah, the process of succession started in the organization and a sort of electoral campaign started. “During this time Omar Khalid Korasani, Khan Saeed Sajna, Mullah Fazlullah they were all a part of this. Everyone wanted to gain power so the shura decided that names would shortlisted through a lucky draw through which Mullah Fazullah was elected the leader.”

“After the operation in North Waziristan, we all fled to Afghanistan. I saw there these people developed contacts with India and RAW. They (India and RAW) supported, provided finances, and targets. They (TTP) took money for every activity they did,” admits the former militant spokesman, a confirmation of Pakistan’s long held position that Indian spy agency RAW and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Intelligence have been fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

“They pushed TTP soldiers on the frontlines to fight against the Pakistan Army and they themselves went into hiding,” he says.

“When they started taking help from India and RAW, I told Omer Khalid Kohrasani that what we are doing is helping the kuffar (non-believers) by conducting activity in our country with their money. It was a type assistance to them.

“He (Khorasani) told me that even if offered by Israel he would take funds to destablise Pakistan. At this point I figured out that through a specific agenda and for their own self-interests they (TTP) were doing all of this.

“These organizations have formed committees in Afghanistan through which they maintain contact with India and RAW. The Indians had issued them ID cards through which they could move around with ease. These ID cards in Afghanistan had the same function as the ID cards in Pakistan. Without this document and keeping in mind the security situation in Afghanistan, it would be difficult for them to move in that country,” he says.

“They would be in contact with NDS and Afghan forces when the moved and would be provided passage by them (NDS and Afghan forces) who would guide their infiltration into Pakistan.”

“In recent operations by the Pakistan Army especially in the Afghan areas of Parchua and Lalpura, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar camps were destroyed and commanders killed. This forced them to leave this area which was their base,” he says. “After this, from the commanders to lower ranks in the Jammaat morale is low. Those who remain there and want to leave, I want to give them a message to stop and adopt the path of peace and return to a life of tranquility.”