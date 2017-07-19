Ravi Shastri to be paid more than Kumble

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Team India’s new coach Ravi Shastri will be paid more than his immediate predecessor Anil Kumble, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources here, Shastri’s remuneration for his coaching services which he is to render for the team is not finalized in the meeting held to-day at the Cricket Centre but it is agreed in principle that he would be paid more than his previous stint with the team as the Director (coaching) and also compensated more than what Kumble was being paid.

“Shastri and his other support staff’s final package will be decided very soon”, the source added.

“It has also been decided that the performance of Shastri and B. Arun (Bowling coach) and team’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar will be reviewed after one year. They will also be paid minimum 10 % increment”.

The BCCI, in its new contract will also put a conflict clause and the gentlemen who have been chosen to serve the Indian cricket will not be entitled to do outside job.

The team leaving for Sri Lanka on 19th July will have no manager but the new manager to be interviewed on Saturday in New Delhi may be sent at a later date.

The interview for the manager’s post is likely to be in the presence of CoA chief Vinod Rai.

The BCCI’s acting honorary secretary Amitabh Choudhary is scheduled to go to England to witness the Women’s World Cup. India is playing a Semi Final against Australia. It could not be confirmed whether he would also be accompanied by the CEO Rahul Johri.