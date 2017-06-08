Rational taxing of real estate

ONCE the Finance Bill 2017 gets nod of the National Assembly, government would further increase property valuation rates by about 30% for major cities of the country from July this year, a move that is expected to irk real estate agents and traders as was the case last year. New market based valuation rates were introduced in the last budget and in the second phase this year government is all set to notify fresh property valuation rates for major cities and would bring more cities and towns under its ambit.

There can be no two opinions that huge money, both legal and illegal, is invested in real estate sector and builders and agents are minting money. If proper and due taxes are paid at every stage of property transactions then the sector can contribute immensely to revenue generation. Already, there are reports that as a result of the new system, the FBR realised Rs 15b on sale and purchase of properties in the first ten months of the current financial year, which is hundred percent more than the previous year’s collection during the same period. Increase in valuation rates and expansion in the scope of scheme would surely result in enhanced revenue generation. However, it is to be noted that mere revenue generation through increased property evaluation should not be the sole criterion for drastic taxation as it would have negative impact on dreams of millions of people to have their own homes. Present government committed launching of housing schemes for the poor but so far it has not been able to implement this programme for reasons best known to those at the helm of affairs. Private sector is complementing efforts to help provide shelter to homeless people and therefore, it needs to be encouraged and not punished through harsh taxes. It is strange that instead of taxing the agents and builders on their income, government is resorting to those taxation measures that would ultimately increase the cost of land and house for common man. Government did the same to the sprawling business of telecommunication, which inhibited its growth and put additional burden on consumers, and therefore, there should be rational approach of taxing the real estate.

