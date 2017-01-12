Rashid Memorial National Golf tees off on 13th

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The 6th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tees Off on 13 Jan 2017 at Karachi Golf Club with total prize money of RS. 5.1 Million, a Press Release announced.

The three day 54 Holes tournament is one of the most awaited Golf Tournaments in Pakistan Golf Federation’s calendar with one of the highest prize money , offered by Bank AL Habib. Prior to this tournament, there is a two day tournament for local KGC caddies and professionals who were unable to make the cut for the National Event.

This tournament is played in the memory of legendary banker, Rashid. D. Habib, who was also a keen sportsman and an Ace Golfer with great contribution to the development of game of golf in Pakistan.

A brand new Toyota Corolla car is also on offer to any professional who achieves a “Hole in One” during this tournament.